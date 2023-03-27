Dhe pictures speak for themselves: empty platforms and hangars. But there was no trace of chaos or even despair on yesterday’s nationwide traffic strike. We also had time to prepare, Europe-wide. In Switzerland, for example, warning messages were already running on the train station display boards on Friday, providing information about the coming strike situation in Germany (and also France), and Deutsche Bahn had not even tried to create the illusion of an emergency timetable, which then only senselessly driving people into the train stations like in October 2014, December 2018 or August 2021 (just to recall some notable train strikes in the recent past, where the pictures looked different than now).

More joggers than potential train passengers

In Leipzig, early Monday morning, there were more joggers around the main train station than potential train passengers, and in Berlin, if you take television reporting as a benchmark, the number of journalists filming the orphaned tracks is likely to have significantly exceeded those who were still willing to drive.

But where were all the commuters? Partly in their cars, of course, but the traffic jams weren’t any heavier than usual on a Monday morning, and the wintry weather was in some regions a far more inhibiting factor than the unions. Many workers simply stayed at home, in front of their home office screens set up during the pandemic, and did again for a day what they had been able to get used to for three years: working remotely.

Much has been said about the modernization push that the pandemic predicament has brought about in working life. The test was made this Monday, and in professions that do not require attendance at the workplace, it was passed. Corona is proving to be an effective strikebreaker. The unions will have to come up with something in the future if they want to spread terror again with traffic strikes. It is true that public sympathy for the strike was greater this time than in previous cases, but that is also a result of a lack of dismay. Those who do not have to move can easily be inclined to a traffic strike.