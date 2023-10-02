A rare control of N64 is about to sell for around $21,300 MXN after its owner found the item in his attic. It’s about the hard to find control Foxdata N64 which he received on his fourteenth birthday.

It is one of the four designs released by Foxdata in the late 1990s, which included controls called Desert Storm, Red Rain, Purple Forest and Chrome Leopard.

Liam Clousdale, who had the variant Leopardsaid that he had asked for the distinctive control so that when he went to his friends’ houses to play,

“everyone liked to have their own unique control […] to prevent confusions”. “Those of Foxdata They seemed amazing to me at the time as they were official but with custom designs,” Clousdale told the Manchester Evening News. “I used it quite a bit and loved having the flashier control. Although the N64 It’s been in storage for a long time, I’m still an avid gamer. “One of my friends saw that a control Foxdata It had sold for a decent amount of money and he remembered that I had one. He asked me about it, so I unpacked my old controller from a box in the attic where it had been carefully stored. Then I contacted [una casa de subastas] after finding an article about a previous video game auction they had held. “I was very surprised by how much it could potentially be worth. “I’m happy to pass it on to a true retro collector,” she added.

The head of the toy and video game auction HansonsDavid Wilson-Turner believes that this range of controls has “become increasingly sought after in the video game market.”

“Although information is limited, it is believed that Foxdata produced around 800 of these custom controllers in all four designs, meaning there could be fewer than 200 examples of Liam’s controller in the world.”

If you are interested in owning one, someone is trying their luck and selling theirs on eBay for $37,000 MXN.

Via: Eurogamer

Editor’s note: It’s time to look in the boxes in the attic, what things will be of value to auction!