Polish Defense Ministry: Only NATO Can Allow Kyiv to Attack Deep into Russia

Only NATO, and not individual countries that help Kyiv with military supplies, can allow Ukraine to use long-range tactical ballistic missiles to strike Russian territory, said Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.

“President Zelensky raises this issue in every speech, but this must be the response of all of NATO, not just one country,” the minister said.

Several hundred long-range missiles have already been imported to Ukraine

The United States has already imported up to several hundred long-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) ballistic missiles to Ukraine, CNN has learned. At the same time, an American official told the TV channel that Kyiv has already used most of these munitions.

Earlier it became clear that the US could change its position on the ban on the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike deep into Russian territory in the coming weeks. The Times’ sources in the British government believe that Washington could allow Kyiv to strike deep into Russia before the meeting of world leaders at the UN General Assembly in New York, which is scheduled for September 22-23.

It also became known that Great Britain has decided to allow Kyiv to use Storm Shadow missiles against targets in Russia. At the same time, despite the fact that the decision has already been made, London does not intend to announce it publicly in the coming days.

MFA warns of danger due to permission for Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike deep into Russian Federation

Allowing the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) to strike deep into Russia with long-range weapons provided by Western countries will worsen the situation, said Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergei Ryabkov.

Permission for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike deep into Russia with long-range weapons is another possible step toward a dangerous escalation by the United States Sergey Ryabkov Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

According to Ryabkov, Washington has “total control” over the Ukrainian government, so Kyiv cannot take a single step “without the blessing or comprehensive support of the United States and other Western allies.” He concluded that the American side in the Ukrainian conflict “has come close to the abyss, which could end badly for it.”

In turn, the honorary chairman of the presidium of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, political scientist Sergei Karaganov expressed the opinion that Russia should strike Western countries in the event of Ukraine’s strikes on the country’s territory. “If a drone flies to the Kremlin again, then why not launch a regular missile strike on the Reichstag first,” he said.

Sergey Karaganov political scientist

Also, the expert believes that if the Ukrainian Armed Forces use long-range missiles of Western manufacture against Russia, they should strike at targets on the territory of NATO countries that play an important role in supplying Ukraine.

First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, expressed confidence that the US will allow Ukraine to strike Russia with long-range weapons. “I think they gave permission a long time ago. Everything else is being done for the sake of form. They are formally waiting for official permission. Of course, permission will be received. They will test our patience again, to see how long it lasts,” he shared.