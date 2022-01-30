Home page world

divide

In February 2022, when visiting the hairdresser, some Corona rules must be observed again. (Iconic image) © Arne Dedert/dpa

The Corona situation remains tense. Omicron has not yet reached its peak. Relaxing the rules is therefore out of the question for the hairdresser.

Berlin – Is there no end in sight or will the pandemic end with Omikron? There is still a great deal of uncertainty regarding the corona development in the near future. That is why politicians are not deviating from their pandemic course. Although no stricter corona rules have been decided for the time being, there are no relaxations in return. Accordingly, strict corona measures, which must be observed, continue to apply to the hairdresser.

You can find out here which Corona rules apply to hairdressers in February 2022 and how men and women differ when it comes to hairdressing.*

They could breathe easy Hairdressers in Lower Saxony* at least in December 2021. Because The 2G Plus rule in hairdressing salons in the northern federal state was overturned by a court order*. Accordingly, unvaccinated people can have their hair cut again. Provided they can provide evidence of a daily negative antigen rapid test. Basic corona rules at the hairdresser* must, however, be adhered to unchanged by all “parties”. The mask requirement has even been tightened. Due to the Omikron variant, far-reaching loosening is not possible. For this reason alone, booster vaccinations are recommended, so as not to defy yourself strict corona rules at the hairdresser* to become infected with the virus. * kreiszeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.