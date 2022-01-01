Home page world

The new year is approaching, but with regard to the corona rules, a lot remains the same. But what should be considered when shopping in the supermarket in 2022?

Berlin – Germany is making great strides towards the third Corona year in a row. Due to the increasing number of infections and against the background of the Omikron variant, pandemic measures must be tightened nationwide. There is no getting around that at the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022. Consumers who shop in the country’s various discounters and supermarkets must always keep this in mind.

Our colleagues reveal which corona rules must be observed in supermarkets such as Edeka or Rewe and in discounters such as Aldi or Lidl in January 2022. *

Corona rules in the supermarket from January 2022: This also applies to unvaccinated people when shopping at Aldi, Lidl, Edeka and Rewe

In principle, that also remains There is a debate about the possible introduction of 2G in the supermarket*. The point here is whether only those who have been completely vaccinated and recovered should have access to the so-called “basic providers”. Large discounters and supermarket chains such as Aldi, Edeka or Lidl and Rewe have already commented on this topic. The will be in unison The introduction of this corona rule in their branches rejected*. Nevertheless, there are one or the other corona rule in supermarkets from January 2022, which unvaccinated people should pay attention to.

Corona rules at Aldi, Lidl, Edeka, Rewe and Co: Expert calls for 2G in the supermarket – 5D and important changes from January 2022

However, one expert advocates 2G* in the supermarket – to Protection of cancer sufferers*. What is certain is that Discounters and supermarkets will switch their pork range to 5D in 2022*. For cost reasons, but also for the environment. The same also applies to the changes that will come to customers of Aldi, Lidl, Edeka, Rewe and Co. in addition to the corona rules in the supermarket. Maybe they are Changes in the supermarket in 2022* not quite as drastic as that Innovations 2022 for drivers* or the Changes in the post* and yet enthusiastic visitors to supermarkets and discounters from January 2022 will have to adjust their shopping as well as those customers who, despite the Corona rules at the hairdresser in January 2022 *, plan to visit the hairdresser in January 2022 *. * Kreiszeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.