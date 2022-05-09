For those in the UK, prices are a little all over the place. A lot of the 3080 12GB models are currently still coming in over a grand and if you can withstand the US shipping times from Newegg, the 3080 12GB can be yours for a pretty low £867. There’s no rebate deals available, as that’s just an American thing.

When this appeared on the website, we weren’t entirely sure if it was a pricing error or not, but as a couple of hours have passed and people over on Reddit are reporting that there cards have been packed up and are ready to ship, it seems that Newegg is deadly serious about dropping the price on a 12GB RTX 3080 card down to one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen.

Newegg has reduced the price of the MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 3080 12GB to $810, down from a US MSRP of $1290. That’s a great price, especially for the rarer (and more powerful) 12GB version of the 3080, which boasts the same memory bandwidth as the RTX 3080 Ti and more CUDA and RT cores than the standard RTX 3080.

3080 12GB vs 3080 10GB – is it worth it?

So why go 12GB over 10GB? The numbers aren’t just bigger for show, as the 12GB has more compute power with 8960 CUDA cores over the regular 3080’s 8704. While we’ve not tested the 12GB variant ourselves, Digital Trends reports an average frame-rate increase of 6% in speed. That’s not a massive improvement, but when this particular card is now lower than many 10GB 3080s on the same website, why settle for less?

It’s not the 12GB model, but this should give you some idea of ​​what this thing can do.

Other improvements over the 10GB model include the obvious extra 2GB of GDDR6X RAM, a 384-bit memory interface instead of a 320-bit one and 912GB/s of memory bandwidth vs the 10GB’s 760GB/s. As we mentioned in the intro, this is the same memory subsystem as used on the RTX 3080 Ti, but at a much lower price. If you use your graphics card for work – for example, to accelerate video editing – then the extra 2GB of faster VRAM could be a critical upgrade!

The 3080 12GB does need to draw more power, rated at 350W compared to the 320W for the 10GB, but if you’re in the market for this type of high-end card, you’re already considering a power supply that will power either No problem.

This is a great deal on a hard-to-find graphics card, so it’s well worth picking up – especially if you can benefit from the higher VRAM allocation. It’s also great to see this deal is the best we can find in both the US and the UK, which is quite a rarity.

