During Holy Week, many people choose to watch various films according to the date and convert those that tell the story of Jesus in your favorites. However, in the 1950s one of the most important films in history was released, so much so that a large number of faithful, as well as non-believers, take advantage of the festivities to enjoy it year after year, despite the fact that it lasts about four hours.

Just as it was the case of 'Ben Hur', this classic also starred Oscar winner Charlton Heston. If you want to know what movie we are referring to and where to watch it online, we invite you to stay in the following note, where we will provide you with all the information about it.

What is the movie that is a classic for Easter?

The film we are referring to is 'The ten Commandments'film directed by Cecil B. DeMille and which won an Oscar for best special effects at the 29th Academy Awards. Likewise, it was starred by the legendary Charlton HestonAmerican actor who played Moses and who, four years later, starred in another religious classic: 'Ben-Hur'.

'The ten Commandments'either 'The Ten Commandments'as its original English name indicates, It has a total duration of 3 hours and 40 minutes and also had actors of the stature of Yul Brynner, Anne Baxter, Edward G. Robinson, among others, in its cast.

But, despite being considered a cinema classic, it was also one of the most successful films in terms of revenue, since it raised more than 196 million dollars after an investment of more than 13 million dollars. This made it not only the most successful of 1956, but also the second highest grossing of the decade.

What platform does 'The 10 Commandments' have?

Currently, the film 'The ten Commandments' It is NOT available on any streaming platform in Latin America. The only way to enjoy this acclaimed piece of art is through the television signal, which usually shows the film as a celebration for Easter. The country where you can find it on some platform is in Spain, since it was added to the catalog of Movistar+.

Despite this, the film is available for purchase or rental on different platforms. For example, in South America you can find it for rent on pages like Claro Video, Apple TV and Google, and, if you want to buy it, you can buy it from the last two options. Prices will vary depending on the country you are located in.

Charlton Heston was acclaimed by experts for his role as Moses. Photo: Paramount Pictures

For its part, in Mexico you can also rent it, in addition to the aforementioned, in the Microsoft and Amazon catalogs, where it is also available for purchase. In Spain you will also have the option to buy or rent the footage on the Apple TV, Rakuten and Amazon pages. The rental costs 4 euros, while the purchase can be purchased for 8 euros.

Where can I see the movie 'The 10 Commandments' in Spanish?

But, as is often the case with other titles, you also have the option to see 'The ten Commandments' on free sites such as Cuevana, PelisPlus, among others. However, it is important to point out that these pages are dedicated to the distribution of audiovisual material illegally, so you will have to enter them at your own risk..

What is the movie 'The Ten Commandments' about?

“The newborn Moses is sent down the river in a basket. Bithiah, the daughter of the pharaoh, upon noticing the presence of a baby, takes him in and raises him at the court of the royal palace. Once Moses is older, he gains the appreciation of Pharaoh Seti, brother of his adoptive mother Bithiah, and Princess Nefertari,” indicates the review prepared by SensaCine.

“This upsets Pharaoh's heir son, Ramses, who is jealous of Moses. However, one day Moses discovers his Hebrew origin and meets his true family, which will lead him to leave his life as a prince to become a slave and lead his people, the Hebrews, in search of freedom.” culminates the synopsis of 'The ten Commandments'.

'The Ten Commandments' was nominated for an Oscar for best costumes. Photo: Paramount Pictures

What is the cast of 'The Ten Commandments'?