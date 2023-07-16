It is new to no one to know that movies —while they are being filmed— may have changes in the scripts and even in the characters. These decisions occur for the good of the tape; however, there are cases where the mods often don’t work and the evolution goes down. An example of this is what happened with Matt Damon in his last movie “The big Wall”.

The same actor made a harsh revelation after a while, without having mentioned the name of the film at the time. Matt Damon He said that he had fallen into depression during the filming of a long film. In an interview with Variety, the interpreter confessed that depression affected him in the middle of filming and that he still had months of recording left. This caused his work to take more than 15 hours a day and without thinking that in the end the feature film was going to be a failure.

Matt Damon’s Depression by “The big Wall”

Likewise, in the same interview with Variety, when asked how he remembers this film, he responds with a peculiar phrase: “There is nothing ‘great’ about it.” Given the problem caused, Matt Damon I knew I had to stop, pull myself together, and move on. In addition, he said that he feels grateful to his wife, since she always supported him until the end of the filming of the film. Although until now the interpreter himself has not been able to mention which movie is the one that led him to depression, it is known from the world of cinema that the cause was “The big Wall”. The movie, which was released in 2017, didn’t quite flop thanks to Russia and China. However, the actor knew that the film would not exceed expectations because of how he saw that things were not working in the shooting studio.

Matt Damon and his partner Luciana Barroso Photo: People

