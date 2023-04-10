Netflix continues to renew its catalog of movies and series for the taste of all its fans. Action-packed stories and fate-defying romances are some of the favorites, but a new film has unexpectedly become a Peruvian favorite. It is nothing less than “Chupa”.

The production, directed by Jonas Cuaron, it did not take long for it to lead the ranking of the most viewed titles on the streaming platform, thanks to its touching story. If you haven’t seen it yet, here we share everything you need to decide whether to give it a try.

What is “Suck” about?

“While visiting his family in Mexico, teenager Alex makes an unlikely companion when he discovers a young chupacabra hiding in his grandfather’s shed. To save this legendary creature, Alex and his cousins ​​embark on the adventure of their lives”, anticipates the official synopsis.

characters in the film

Demián Bichir as Chava

Christian Slater as Richard Quinn

Evan Whitten as Alex

Ashley Ciarra as Luna

Nickolas Verdugo as Memo.

A touching story. Photo: Netflix

It’s worth it? This said the critic

“Chupa” divided critics, but not for nothing has it managed to conquer Netflix users around the world. “Cuarón does not exactly hide his influences, openly paying homage to Steven Spielberg (…) Something inspiring and accessible for the new generations,” acknowledged Peter Debruge of Variety.

