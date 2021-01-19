Nevertheless, he is already valued as a top specialist in the company. Röse passed his exam this year as the best process mechanic in Berlin and Brandenburg. At the beginning of November he was awarded the Baekeland medal and a check for 250 euros from the plastics and chemistry cluster of the two federal states (abbreviation KuVBB).

The company has 1,000 different products in its range

The specialty of his employer and his 60 employees is the simultaneous processing of plastic and rubber. This is called multi-component injection molding; the method saves a lot of time and money. Motzener plastic and rubber processing in the south of Berlin has around 1,000 different products in its range, including condenser covers for the electrical industry, small and large seals and so-called O-rings in all sizes.

At a training fair in the region, Röse came to the Motzener Kunststoff- und Gummververarbeitung booth, was interested, open-minded and informed, says Matthias Purann, the training manager of the medium-sized company. “Young people who know exactly what they want are rare these days,” says Purann. “I had a very good feeling when we met for the first time.” And that feeling did not deceive the training manager, as Röse’s top qualification shows.

In his free time, Röse likes to sail across the region’s lakes

What is so exciting about plastic and rubber? “I’ve always been interested in science and technology,” explains Röse, who completed an advanced chemistry course for his Abitur. He values ​​logical thinking, not dull memorization.

During his three-year training in Motzen, the young man from Eichwalde, 20 kilometers away, worked on a wide variety of machines. He learned from toolmakers and machine setters. This knowledge provides the basis for his job in quality assurance for medium-sized companies. It helps him find mistakes. “Our diversity makes our work interesting every day,” reports Röse. In his free time, the enthusiastic sailor is often out and about with friends on one of the many lakes in the region.

By the way: the Baekeland medal that the young man was awarded a few weeks ago is made of Bakelite, the world’s first industrial plastic. The name giver of the medal, the chemist Leo Hendrik Baekeland, invented it in the first decade of the last century. He then founded the world’s first plastics company in May 1910 in Erkner, not far from Motzen.