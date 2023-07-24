Motorola has always built a great hallmark around its electronic products. These are characterized by their high quality and durability, this has allowed the brand to create a loyalty in its customers that prevails.

If you like cell phones from the American manufacturer known for creating the first mobile phone, you will be interested to know that in Free market its Moto G53 smartphone is on sale, an iconic device aimed at the mid-range segment with features that envy the high-end.

This Motorola cell phone is currently on sale on the Marcos Galperin sales platform, since you can buy it from $2,999 pesos.

Feature Moto G53

Screen: 6.5″ pOLED HD+ resolution

RAM: 4/6GB

Storage: 128GB

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ Octacore

Battery: 5000mAh

Main camera: Multiple of 50MP + 2MP

Front camera: 8MP

How to buy the Moto G53 in Mercado Libre?

In order to buy the Motorola G53 in Mercado Libre you must access the sales platform through your browser or mobile phone. To find the device, just enter the Mercado Libre search engine (Moto G53 5G (50 Mpx/2 Mpx) Dual SIM 128 GB ink blue 4 GB RAM) and select the $2,999 pesos option.

It is important to point out that the version of Mercado Libre corresponds to the model of 4GB RAM Therefore, performance and other features may vary in relation to the official version of this equipment.

Haven’t you taken a tour of Amazon? See their best products by clicking on THIS LINK.