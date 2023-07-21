There are two types of motorcyclists: those who have already fallen and those who have yet to fall. An unlucky person in America now belongs to the first category anyway. The way he ended up there is pretty lame. He lost control of his motorcycle due to ‘human waste’. And we’re not talking about filet americain for cannibals, but about manure.

It happened on a highway in the US state of Connecticut. A tractor with apparently a leak is the reason why the dirty stuff ended up on the asphalt. Why you drive a poop trailer? Presumably because a septic tank has been emptied somewhere. According to ABC News the spill created extremely slippery conditions.

No serious injuries

So a motorcyclist went through poop on the road on his nose. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital. If his suit survived the fall, he probably still wants to ritually burn it because of the stench. In total, ten vehicles would have crashed because of the contents of the cesspool. Two police cars were hit by a truck’s trailer, but the cars were empty at the time.

The police were eventually told by witnesses which company the tractor belonged to. An agent called the company and he called the driver again, who only then stopped along the road. The driver of the tractor receives several fines, including reckless driving and endangering other people. It took a few hours to clear the entire highway again.