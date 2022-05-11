Mexico. Perhaps few know it, but Atala Sarmiento in her attempt to be a mother could not achieve it and lost several children. Through Instagram he dedicates a moving message to them on Mother’s Day.

In addition, Atala, who currently hosts the reality show I’m famous… Get me out of here!, mentions that this healing process with which she constantly deals, it is her husband David Ródenas who has supported her a lot.

“Today is Mother’s Day in Mexico. I particularly want to congratulate all those women who have been invisible mothers, with empty arms, like me, countless times,” says Atala on Instagram.

“I recognize the bravery and courage to try everything and as many times as necessary, regardless of the pain of loss, traveling that very long road in silence, frustration and the constant ups and downs of spirit,” the famous journalist also cites.

Atala Sarmiento and her husband David Ródenas. instagram photo

Sarmiento, originally from CDMX and who in recent years has taken up residence in Spain, adds that He thanks his children who made him feel the greatest and unconditional love that could exist.

“No matter how short your lives have been, without having seen your faces or wrapped you in my arms, I thank you that we gave each other life for a few weeks or a few months. I gave you my whole body and my love in fullness so that you became my eternal angels.”

Atala Sarmiento, who for several years worked at Televisión Azteca and particularly at Ventaneando, reiterates her gratitude to her husband David Ródenas because he has never let go of her hand, and she has also cried with him many times.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all! The visible ones, the invisible ones, those who have not wanted to be,” adds Atala, originally from CDMX and who has participated in other television programs such as The story behind the myth.