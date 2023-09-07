Silent scene in front of Adil Harrati’s investigating judge: the suspect in the femicide of Rossella Nappini has availed himself of the right not to answer

The guarantee interrogation of Adil Harrati, the man accused of taking the life of Rossella Nappini. The 45-year-old Moroccan has made use of the right not to answer. The judge, however, validated the arrest and confirmed the charges of voluntary and aggravated murder by premeditation.

Another piece is added in what will be the trial for the bloody crime of Rossella Nappini, the 52-year-old nurse of San Filippo Neri in Romewho was stabbed to death last Monday afternoon in the entrance hall of her apartment building in via Allievo.

An event that deeply shook the whole Trionfale Primavalle districta few kilometers from the place where just a few weeks ago another femicide had already taken place, that of 17-year-old Michelle Causo.

Adil Harrati, a 45-year-old Moroccan worker, would have hit the woman with over 20 stab wounds, all in the abdomen and many of them in fatal points.

In the past, the man had done some work in Rossella’s house and had also had one with her short relationshipthen terminated at the behest of the same nurse.

Validated the arrest of the killer of Rossella Nappini

According to what has emerged so far, Harrati had never accepted Rossella’s decision to end their relationship. So much so that by then she had started to stalk her.

On Monday he went to his victim’s house and she waited for her until about 5.00pm, when she returned.

The two would have met in the entrance hall of the building and there, after a short quarrelHarrati would draw his knife and have it hit repeatedly until leaving her lifeless on the ground.

Credit: Rossella Nappini Facebook

Thanks to testimonialsat camera recordings of video surveillance of the area and the registers of telephone cells of the area, it was possible for the investigators to ascertain the presence of the suspect at the scene of the crime in the hours in which the same crime was committed.

For these reasons, the investigating judge this morning has validated the arrest for Adil Herrati at the end of the usual guarantee interrogation. The subject made use of the option not to answer.