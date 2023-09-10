Francesca Brienza and her partner, coach Rudi Garcia, have finally welcomed their first daughter together into their arms

Immense joy for the new Napoli coach Rudi Garcia and for his beautiful partner, the Roman sports journalist Francesca Brienza. The two, on Friday, became parents for the first time together. For her mother, little Sofia is her first daughter, while her father already had three other daughters, all girls, born from a previous relationship.

Credit: brienzina – Instagram

A few weeks ago Francesca Brienza gave a wonderful interview to The Corriere della Serain which he had the opportunity and pleasure to talk especially about his own private life.

At the center of the discussion is obviously his story, which has lasted since 2014, with the famous French football coach, Rudy Garcia.

The two met during the period in which the coach was coaching Roma and she, sports journalistwas very close to the Giallorossi environment.

I am the daughter of a finance marshal who raised me with very strict rules. It was months before I agreed to have that coffee with him. For me Rudi was the coach, then something obviously changed, but before meeting him outside I asked permission from the director of my newspaper. If it had bothered him I probably would never have accepted the invitation. He, however, surprised me and told me that, rightly, there was nothing wrong. I was happy about it.

Francesca Brienza’s tender announcement

On this occasion, the journalist also gave the happy announcement of hers first pregnancy.

Last Friday the day Francesca and Rudi had been waiting for for nine months arrived and the little girl Sofiathis is the name chosen for the little girl, has finally come into the world.

To announce it, the new mother published a sweet message photo on social media, accompanying it with these as well sweet words:

This morning a flower was born in our garden, Sofia.🌻 Welcome to the joyful world of mom and dad. R&F

As mentioned, Sofia is the couple’s first child together. Rudi, who is much older than Francesca, was already the father of three daughtersall females, born from his previous relationship with his compatriot Veronica. The girls are called Carla, Eva and Lena.

