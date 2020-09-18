Maruti Suzuki India Limited is offering a discount on its cars. It also includes exchange benefits with cash discounts. All these models will be available at the company’s Arena dealership. The company has been offering such discounts on its cars for the past few months. To attract more and more customers, the company has continued these discounts even in the month of September.Up to 43 thousand rupees are being available on this car. It includes a cash discount of 20 thousand rupees. Apart from this, exchange benefit of Rs 20 thousand and corporate benefit of Rs 3,000 is also included.

Maruti Suzuki Silario

This car of Maruti is getting a discount of Rs 48,000. In this, a cash discount of 25 thousand rupees is being offered by the company. Apart from this, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 is also available on this car. A corporate discount of Rs 3,000 will be available on the purchase of this car.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

It is the best selling car of the last month. You can currently get a discount of Rs 37,000 on the purchase of this car. You will also get an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, and you can also take advantage of a corporate discount of Rs 2000.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift

Last month, this car registered a lot of sales. This month you can save up to Rs 37,000 on the purchase of this car. It will get a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs 2,000.