During the last months we have heard several rumors that point to a new event of PlayStation for August 2022. Although at the moment we do not have official information, new details from an insider have indicated that we might as well be just days away from the next PlayStation Showcase.

Unlike the State of Play, which can be compared to a Nintendo Direct, the PlayStation Showcase are the company’s big events, which took place during the same week as E3. According to Nick Baker, Xbox Era founder and celebrity insider, this August a new PlayStation Showcase would take place. This is what he commented on it:

“So, because *I* have been asked, I asked if Sony had a show planned for September and was told that right now the plan is for August. But just to make sure those who want to be mad at me are, “not sure if it will budge” was also part of the reply!”

So because *I’ve* been getting asked, I asked if Sony had a show planned for September and got told that at the moment the plan is for a show in August. But just to make sure those that want to be pissed at me will be, “not sure if it will be moved” was also part of the reply! — Nick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) August 1, 2022

However, the possibility that a new PlayStation Showcase will not take place this month is not ruled out. The company has been silent for the past few months. Despite this, it would not be unreasonable to see some kind of digital presentation with new information about The Last of Us Part IGod of War Ragnaroksome surprises, and more details about games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and other titles in development.

In related topics, experts reveal whether the price of the PS5 will increase or not. Similarly, Sony patents a new control for the PS5.

Editor’s Note:

The idea of ​​a PlayStation presentation isn’t far-fetched, and it wouldn’t even be a huge surprise if it happens this month. However, it is very likely that a PlayStation Showcase is not the one, and we will see another State of Play focused on god of war ragnarok Y The Last of Us Part I.

Via: Nick Baker