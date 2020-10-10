Highlights: Anand Mahindra has shared a picture, in which DTH is sitting closed.

He has asked people to have a great caption in Hindi and English for this picture.

The one who likes this caption can win a scale model car

Anand Mahindra keeps sharing such pictures under caption competition

new Delhi

Anand Mahindra knows how active he is on Twitter and how many creative things he brings, but his caption competition has taken creativity to a different level. He puts a picture and gets the caption competition done. In this, he chooses a Hindi and English-speaking winner. The matter does not end here, these winners get Mahindra’s scale model car. This time Anand Mahindra has shared a picture, in which a monkey is sitting on the DTH umbrella. On this photo, he has asked for captions of the people.

Also know what is the scale model

Anand Mahindra has clearly written in his tweet that the winner will get a scale model car. Consider the scale model as a small toy-like car. This car is exactly like a real car, not just a toy. That is, this scale model is made very closely, which is a copy of the original car. This means that the winner of the caption will not get a car worth lakhs, only the scale model, which costs a few thousand. Yes, there is a craze among people that it will be given by Mahindra.

Creative photos have been uploaded before

Anand Mahindra has been putting such creative photos before. On March 15, a few days before the lockdown, he shared a picture, in which a carcass had a house-like shape. It seemed as if someone was picking up a bicycle and going home.

On 17 September last year, Anand Mahindra shared a picture, in which a vomiting bus was placed on top of a bus. Anand Mahindra was very impressed by seeing these creative bus and he put this picture on social media for his caption competition. You also see that picture.