The Uncensored program of this on the 25th will receive the Stock Car driver, Nelsinho Piquet. Currently at the TMG Racing team, he talks with presenter Marina Machado, and with the guest debaters, about the achievements in Brazilian and world motorsport.

Nelson Angelo Piquet, better known as Nelsinho Piquet, was born in Heidelberg, Germany, in 1985. Son of three-time Formula 1 world champion Nelson Piquet, he lived with his mother, former Dutch model Sylvia Anna Maaike, in Monaco, until he was eight years old. old when he came to live with his father in Brasília.

In the same year he began his career in karting. He competed in the category until 2000. In 2002, he was champion in South American Formula 3 and then in British Formula 3, in which he became champion in his second year of dispute. He then transferred to GP2. In 2006, for the Piquet Sports team, Nelsinho guaranteed the championship position.

titular pilot

In 2008, after served as the team’s test driver the previous year, he was announced as Renault’s Formula 1 starting driver alongside Fernando Alonso. Still in 2008, he achieved his first podium, when he arrived at the placement in the German Grand Prix.

In 2012, he became the first Brazilian to win one of NASCAR’s three national divisions; in 2015, the first Brazilian to win a top international event in Rallycross, the Washington stage of the Global Rallycross Championship (GRC), in addition to he was the first Formula E champion. Currently, he races in Stock Car for the TMG Racing team.

The program Sem Censura airs on Mondays at 9 pm, right after the soap opera The Slave Isaura

No Censorship – Nelsinho Piquet

Friday (25), at 21:00, at TV Brazil

