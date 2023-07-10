All eyes will be on this Monday in the exchanges between King Charles III of England and the American president, Joe Bidenin whom his family of Irish origin instilled a certain suspicion towards the British crown and whose absence at the monarch’s coronation ceremony was interpreted by some as rude.

The meeting will be the first between the two leaders since the coronation of Charles III in May of last year. During the meeting, which will be held in the majestic Windsor Castle, both will strive to demonstrate their commitment to the so-called “special relationship”, which positions USA and UK as two of the world’s closest allies, sharing similar visions in political, economic and cultural terms.

However, on a personal level, the relationship of Biden with the United Kingdom it is more complex. The president was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, a stronghold of Irish Catholics in USA and grew up surrounded by his mother’s family, whose Irish ancestors came to the country in the 19th century fleeing famine in Ireland.

Biden He was raised on the lessons of Irish lore, including an important saying from his mother: never kiss the pope’s ring or curtsy to the queen.

In his memoir “Promises to Keep” (2007), he himself Biden he explains the meaning of those words and argues that his mother sought to instill in him the value of equality, reminding him that no one, be it a pope or a queen, is superior to others.

“Remember, Joey, you’re a Biden Catherine Finnegan used to tell her son. Nobody is better than you. You’re not better than anyone, but no one is better than you.”

That strong Irish heritage has always been a source of pride for Biden, who despite everything had a great appreciation for Queen Elizabeth II.

When the monarch passed away in September 2022, Biden heaped praise on her, saying she had defined “an era.” In addition, in her last meeting in June 2021, the president gave the monarch the highest possible praise: she said that she reminded him of her mother and thanked him for the generosity that she had shown him.

Yes ok Biden he saw the queen as a maternal figure, with Carlos III the relationship will possibly be more balanced.

Both have several points in common: Biden80 years old, and Charles III, 74, they have assumed the most important roles of their lives late in life, after decades of preparation, and in some ways generate less fascination with the public than their predecessors.

They also share great concern about the climate crisis, a cause that the British monarch has championed for decades and that Biden he has prioritized both internationally and nationally since he assumed the presidency in January 2021.

The meeting between the two leaders, however, will take place in a somewhat sour environment after various sectors of the right in USA and UK they will criticize Biden for not attending the coronation ceremony of Charles IIIwhich was attended by the first lady, Jill Biden.

The White House then defended the decision, arguing that no other president of USA he had previously attended the coronation of a British monarch.

The last time there was a coronation in the United Kingdomthat of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, the then President Dwight D. Eisenhower (1953-1961) was absent and sent a delegation to represent the United States.

Despite everything, former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) took the opportunity to criticize Biden and consider his absence “very disrespectful”; while, in the United Kingdom, Conservative MP Bob Seely described the US president’s decision as “silly”.

Biden He has also sparked outrage from some quarters in the UK with his April trip to the British province of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday deal, which ended three decades of conflict in the island.

Specifically, the hardline wing of Northern Ireland’s pro-British Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) harshly criticized the US leader for spending four days in Ireland, four days and only one in Northern Ireland.

The former chief minister of Northern Ireland, Arlene Foster, was the most angry, going so far as to affirm that Biden “hates the UK.”

Biden He faces tomorrow the challenge of silencing that criticism and demonstrating his government’s commitment to the United Kingdom. All without hiding her Irish roots and, as his mother requested, without kissing rings or bowing.