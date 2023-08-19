The Murcia City Council reported that next Monday, August 21, the work of agglomerate will begin on the roads where the mobility works are carried out. According to the planned planning, the works will start in Gran Vía and Primo de Rivera avenue.

The planned actions are intended to help restore normalcy to the city of Murcia on the dates prior to the start of the traditional September Fair and also include the development of asphalting and removal of stockpiles, among other tasks.

The streets that will be affected by the works during the next days are the following: Proclamación street, Alameda de Colón, Hernández del Águila street, Pasarela Miguel Caballero, Canalejas avenue, Puente Viejo, Gran Vía, Constitución avenue, Primo de Rivera avenue, Díez de Revenga and Ronda Norte.

The bulk of the work will be carried out between next Monday, August 21, and the 30th, the eve of the start of the Fair. Its execution will be gradual and the City Council will provide up-to-date information on the progress of the works.

The Department of Mobility informed all the municipal services involved so that they articulate the additional measures that are necessary to adopt to guarantee that the progress of the actions does not alter the normal rhythm of the city. In this way, the Local Police will arbitrate the traffic reorganization measures that are necessary to reconcile the development of the works with the circulation.

The Traffic Service will enable alternative routes



The Traffic Service will enable alternative routes that allow the transit of vehicles through streets surrounding where the works are being carried out.

For its part, the Transport Service will design, together with the public transport concessionary companies, alternative routes and stops that guarantee users the normal provision of the service.

Due to the magnitude of the actions that will begin to be carried out next Monday, the exact dates of the start of the works in each area will be determined by the evolution of the works.