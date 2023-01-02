This Monday at 10:00 a.m. in Brazil, 7:00 a.m. in central Mexico, the wake for Edson Arantes do Nascimiento ‘Pelé’, at the facilities of the Vila Belmiro Stadium, home of the Santos F.C. and club in which the Brazilian star spent most of his professional career.

According to the Brazilian press, O Rei’s body was transferred to the building at dawn from the Albert Einstein Hospital, where he underwent a thanatroxpia. The above so that the funeral can be held with the coffin open, and the fans can say a last goodbye to their idol.

According to the information released so far, the family of Pele He made the decision to keep the casket open so that the connection the Brazilian had with the fans during his professional career and also once he decided to hang up his boots is maintained. “The King’s coffin will be placed in the center of the field so that those interested in saying goodbye can pay their respects.”

The fans will be able to say goodbye to O Rei at the Vila Belmiro Stadium. Photo: EFE

“Relatives and authorities will occupy reserved tents on the grass, while fans will pass about seven meters from the body,” wrote the Brazilian newspaper O Globo. Similarly, he recalled that the farewell will last until Tuesday, January 3 at 10: 00 local time, after which Pelé’s body will be transferred to the cemetery Ecumenical Necropole Memorial.

This cemetery has the particularity of being built vertically and was chosen by the Brazilian legend in 2003. “I chose this place for its organization, cleanliness and structure. It is a place that transmits spiritual peace and tranquility, where the person does not get depressed, it does not even look like a cemetery,” he declared. Pele at the time.

Another particularity of the place is that it has a view of the Vila Belmiro Stadium, where men, women, boys and girls began to arrive early to say goodbye to the idol of their country. Some even accompanied the transfer of the body from the hospital to the stadium with flares, and others knelt in its path along the way.