“We want to announce that tomorrow 02 am a new one from @Aerolineas_AR leaves for Russia in search of more doses of the Sputnik V vaccine. It is the tenth operation that we carried out in Moscow,” announced the president of Aerolineas Argentinas.

This Sunday the KLM airline flight arrived in the country with the 218,000 doses of Oxford / AstraZeneca of the Global Fund for Access to Vaccines against Covid-19 (Covax).

The vaccines were received by authorities of the Ministry of Health together with representatives of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in the country and Unicef ​​Argentina.

With the arrival of this batch of AstraZeneca, the process of receiving the vaccines that this distribution mechanism, created by the World Health Organization (WHO), will be supplying to Argentina begins: the total committed for the country is 9 million doses.

