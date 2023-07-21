The story of this mom has moved the entire world of the web. There’s nothing more painful for a parent than seeing their child feel bad and knowing they have to say goodbye and have to accompany them until their last breath.

This mom found out her baby had a cancer and, despite the minor’s care and courage, in the end the doctors confronted her with a sad reality. There was nothing more to do and the only a few days left to live. So the woman made one of the most painful, but at the same time the most beautiful decisions. She made believe her son of her of be healed and gave him a beautiful end of life, without worries.

I wanted to see him happy again. What else could I have done?

Ghewan Arja, this is the name of the mother, organized a hospital party with the family, doctors and nurses. Everyone feigned recovery and celebrated the minor, who was over the moon. The video that went viral on social media shows him while the victory bell rings smiling. He was sure he was a warrior who had defeated that cursed monster. Her mother, despite the truth that she was tearing her apart, had the opportunity to see him happy one last time. The cures for that Hodking’s lymphoma, discovered when he was only 10, no longer had an effect. In a few months the intruder had taken possession of the child’s body.

wallahi Words Cant explain how deeply Humbled We are for you all Alhumdiallah for an amazing Community We have 🤲🏼❤️ May Allah Reward Each and everyone of You I pray We All Are granted the highest level of Jannah Together ❤️🤲🏼

I couldn’t tell my son that he was going home to spend his last days. I didn’t succeed. My first daughter, Aisha, passed away in 2009. She was 4 years old. My world collapsed, my whole family was devastated. I’ve never forgiven myself for seeing her cry until her last breath and I didn’t want to make the same mistake.

The child spent his last days happy, he went back to doing what he has always loved: play without worries and enjoy his childhood. Then came the day of goodbye and even if it wasn’t easy, his mom will always remember him happy. Many of her ask her how she managed it, certainly lying to her own son it was not pleasant.