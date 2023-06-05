You may remember him as Steve Urkel’s crazy cart Family Matters. Or you just know the Isetta as Isetta, because the car is special enough even without a role in a comedy series. At the front there is little room for a huge grille, so BMW itself does not make a modern version of the Isetta, but the Swiss Microlino does. And the cart will come to the Netherlands this year.

Louwman will sell the modern Isetta in the Netherlands. You know the organization from Toyota, Lexus and recently also from BYD. The small Microlino has the door at the front and you can sit in it with two people. And then you also have room for three crates of beer. You can choose from three different batteries. One with a range of 95 kilometers, one with 175 kilometers and the last one with a range of 230 kilometers.

The big difference with an Opel Rocks-e or a Fiat Topolino is that this Microlino reaches 90 km/h. That is twice as fast as the aforementioned vehicles. And that in turn means that you need a B driving license to drive the new two-seater. Officially it is a vehicle in the L7e category. The Renault Twizy (which can reach 80 km/h) also falls into this category.

The manufacturer itself calls it a mix of a motorcycle and a car. It weighs about 500 kilos (depending on the chosen battery) and the charging time is about 4 hours in most cases. By the way, you sit next to each other in the Microlino. Don’t have a driving license B? Then you can wait for the Lite version to come to the Netherlands. This is limited to 45 km/h and can probably be driven with a moped driver’s license.

What is the price of a Microlino in the Netherlands?

In the configurator, prices start at 17,990 euros. Then you have the Urban with 91 kilometers of range and a fixed roof. For 2,000 euros more you get a car with a sliding roof and a steering wheel made of fake leather. The most expensive is the Competizione. If you also have the largest battery installed there, you will have lost just under 25,000 euros.