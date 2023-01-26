In the period between January and September 2022, one million six hundred thousand people left their jobs: a record, between resignations and termination of employment, which cannot leave us indifferent.

The numbers of the Ministry of Labor in fact claim the right of millions of human beings to live a life worth living. Almost 2 million people dissatisfied with an organizational model that has become unsustainable. Live to work and work to survive.

Exhausting work shifts for more than five consecutive days, almost useless obligation to be present at the desk (with consequent reduction in productivity), few days off for loved ones and limited holidays. Wages? Fermi for over thirty years at the same level.

If it is true, therefore, that almost 1.7 million workers have already decided to take an alternative path, it is equally true however that today there is still no vision of an alternative society capable of satisfying those who wish for radical change.

So much so that those who have left have done so for another job: out of a desire to improve their working life or out of personal choice, an increasingly growing trend.

Indeed, in the mandatory communications of the Ministry of Labour, resignations are the main reason after the natural expiry of fixed-term contracts.

There are those, such as young people aged between 18 and 30, who are inclined to change jobs more easily and more frequently than older employees, especially in the case of some sectors (services and finance) and certain skills (digital), but the leap is all in all significant taking into account that in the same period of 2021 (twelve months before the study examined today) resignations amounted to 1.3 million, or about 20 percent less.

As proof of how unsatisfactory the production model of today’s work is, it is striking that 40 percent of workers who chose to leave their jobs did so without having an alternative job offer when they resigned .

Symptom of the fact that those who change do so because they are exhausted by a lifestyle (and therefore work) incapable of offering substantial economic benefits in relation to living costs (46 per cent of cases), or to seek physical health or mental health (in 24 percent of cases), to obtain more flexibility (18 percent), to pursue a career opportunity (35 percent) or to pursue one’s own dream and passion (18 percent).

In the face of this, the number of layoffs (unblocked with the end of the pandemic) has risen again, reaching over 550 thousand, and had been around 380 thousand in the same period a year earlier.

What conclusion should we draw from these data, then? Firstly, to date, despite the pandemic, we are still bogged down in the same condition of the pre-Covid labor market, without the latter having led to significant changes (or worsening).

There is a slice of society that is less and less willing to accept unfair conditions, face-to-face work when it would be possible instead to do smart-working, unchanged (or downwards) pay and hours that are less and less suitable for everyday life. And that for this reason it is ready to do anything, even to resign, in order to find a sustainable organizational model inclined to a greater quality of life.

If we add to this that many employees, especially those who are asked to be present in the workplace, are almost never involved in company organization and perceive their activity as alienating, the cocktail risks being lethal.

Finally, in this sense, the most striking and revolutionary act that can occur today in the world of work, to immediately meet this wave of resignations, would be to officially reduce at least the hours of public employees. A signal that would give a shred of hope and dignity to the world of work. And a role model for society.