Ras Al Khaimah Police stated that keeping the vehicle in the operating position facilitates the thief’s task, as leaving it in this position gives the thief 10 seconds to complete the theft of the vehicle and escape from the scene.

And she explained, during the publication of an awareness video clip on her social media platforms, that all drivers should make sure to turn off the engine of vehicles even if they left for a short period.

To watch the video, click the link.



