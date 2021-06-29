The author is not responsible for the consequences when playing. And watching this video does not seem like a good idea to do it.

Mods to live in first person games that are in the first person are quite common, and aimed at those looking for a greater immersion; and the same is also the case in reverse. In this case, it is complicated. Is it a good idea to play Sonic Generations in the first person and feel how SEGA’s blue hedgehog experiences it? Curious, at least, it is.

A user named Skyth You have decided to try your luck and have created a mod to play Sonic Generations in first person. The result, you can see for yourself in the video that we leave you on these lines. But we already warned you that if you are prone to dizziness, you still have a problem. Dizzying speed, cartwheels and pirouettes that make it difficult to orient yourself; what Sonic does in his games has a lot of merit, of course.

The author is not responsible for possible dizziness when playingThe feeling is such that the author of the mod himself warns in the description. “I am not absolutely responsible for what happens to you, play at your own risk”. We don’t want to know anything either, although we are concerned about your health, but here we leave you the link for you to try it yourself. Although first watch the video to see how your body responds to this kind of Sonic VR. And you can also take a look at other blue hedgehog mods created by the same author.

This year is the 30th anniversary of one of the most beloved characters in the history of videogames and in this report we review his entire career. And it sure has a long way to go, as it will release game and film in 2022.

