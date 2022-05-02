Mini will participate in the next one 24 Hours of the Nürburgring with a very special edition derived from the version John Cooper Works, and it will do so by partially changing its connotations. The team prepares the car Bulldog Racingwhich has prepared a huge rear wing, also adding spoilers, camber and other details to bring the car to be more aerodynamically efficient.

This very special Mini John Cooper Works has just completed its first test drives in the BMW group test center in the south of France, namely the Circuit de Provence located near the city of Marseille. The aim of the tests was to collect data on the loads exerted on the frame and on the components of the propulsion, as well as receiving feedback on the overall reliability of the new package. The BMW group engineer Patrick Häussler, specialized on the chassis, also took to the track with this Mini with around 306 horsepower, testing its first set-up and tires.

The car will race in the SP3T class, a category in which various interventions are allowed. The rear wing is adjustable, a new rear diffuser and one have been fitted front splitter generous in size. As for the weight, a light and resistant polycarbonate was used instead of the standard glasses, while the new suspensions, although reinforced, also contributed to the slimming treatment. Other interventions have come to the gearbox, brakes (now they are BMW M Performance) and the exhaust system, which has been updated with a racing catalyst. The fuel tank can now hold up to 100 liters, which is an important factor in endurance racing. The aesthetic part, however, is the most evident, and with a rear wing like this there is no doubt that this Mini will be recognized on the track.

Bulldog Racing will continue the development program with the new Mini John Cooper Works directly on the Nordschleife: in fact, the first time it will officially go down in race condition will be from 6th to 8th May 2022, at the ADAC 24h Qualifiers again at the Nürburgring.