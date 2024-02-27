Micro (that is now the name of the company that makes this fully electric bubble car) wants to compete with Citroën and Opel. At least, with the Ami and the Rocks-e. The modern BMW Isetta above is the Microlino Lite. Let's say the even milder version of the regular Microlino. The big difference is that you can drive the two-seater above if you are sixteen (and you have a moped license).

With a peak power of 12 hp, the Microlino Lite – just like the Ami and the Rocks-E – reaches a top speed of 45 km/h. This makes the Lite version half as slow as its big brother. Just like in the Microlino, there is a 5.5 kWh battery. The battery of the Lite provides a range of 100 kilometers. Isn't that enough for your teenager? Then you can choose an 11 kWh battery for a driving range of 177 kilometers.

Micro says that the moped can be ordered in two colors – 'Venice Blue' and 'Berlin Anthracite' – and the trunk measures an impressive 230 liters. The body is made of steel and aluminum. You can slide open the roof 'for a convertible feeling in the summer', according to Micro. Or when you are actually too tall for the car.

The price of the Microlino Lite

It is not yet known what the parents of those behind the wheel will pay. For imaging: the Microlino costs at least 17,990 euros. An Opel Rocks-e goes for at least 8,699 euros in the Netherlands. We are curious whether Micro will lower the prices of the Lite far enough to compete with the Opel.