A feminist transformation is what Mexico is currently experiencing, she assured Claudia Sheinbaum Brown during the Informative Assembly that he held in Puebla, where he opted for a continuity of the 4T without discrimination and with equality for women.

“The continuity of the Fourth Transformation also means more rights for women,” she said after celebrating that with the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, there is the first joint cabinet in history.

In front of poblano sympathizers, he assured that machismo in Mexico is staying in the pastso since the 4T we fight every day to continue walking steadily towards a fairer society and above all with more equality for everyone.

”Let there be equal opportunities, equal access to rights, equal work, equal pay. Women have the right to economic autonomy, physical autonomy, psychological autonomy, because we are people, that is the essence of feminism, women are people. We don’t ask for more, but we don’t ask for less either. Today the Fourth Transformation is to eradicate any form of discrimination,” she stated.

In his message, in addition to highlighting the substantive equality achieved in recent years, he also recalled the achievements that the Fourth Transformation such as infrastructure works, such is the case of the Mayan Train, for which he highlighted the need to give continuity to the nation’s project, since he assured the people are happy with their president and his style of governing.

“In each of the places where we stop there is enormous pride because Mexico is experiencing a real change, everywhere they want President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.”

In contrast, he reminded the neoliberal governments that for many years kept Mexicans in poverty and that today seek to regain power, “they told us for 36 years that Mexico was a power, but at the same time there was an impoverishment of the people, there were deep inequalities.”

Due to the above, he emphasized the need for the consolidation of the Transformation to be defended in unity, since only with the 4T movement can the people of Mexico have access to a life of rights, but above all of happiness and well-being.

”We are going to consolidate the rights of the people of Mexico, that is the difference with the others; they are the past, we are the present and the future, they are the darkness, we are the light and the hope, they are the ones who hate the people of Mexico, the discriminators, we are the ones who want equality, that is why in Mexico the Fourth Transformation of public life in Mexico continues,” he concluded.

