It's great that we're thinking about how to use the energy we have as smartly as possible, but it's still a bit unpleasant how bad this is on an episode of Black Mirror starts to look like. Grid operator Stedin wants to put up a big eye in your street that shows when it is unwise to use electricity because demand is high.

Stedin calls it the eClock. For now it's a digital meter on a website that turns red or green. If the meter is red, so probably between 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM, it is better not to charge your electric car for a while. If the eClock is green, there is a lot of green energy available and you can charge the battery of your EV to your heart's content without the risk of a power outage.

Hang real meters in the street

Stedin will also enter into discussions with municipalities to introduce the eClock 'into the street scene'. This means that at the end of the afternoon an eye of Sauron is staring at you reproachfully if you do hang your EV at the charging station. The meter is not only useful for EV drivers. Apparently 30 percent of people like to turn on their dryer or washing machine at busy times.

The heart of the meter indicates the current status of the power grid. The rest of the meter works like a clock and you can see at what times Stedin expects big crowds. This way you can plan your loading and washing. Are you not listening to the energy meter? We asked ChatGPT to paint a picture of what would happen in the Netherlands.