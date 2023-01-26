The racing career of Stirling Moss, who died in 2020, had many ups and downs. Unfortunately, he saw how many competing colleagues lost their lives, but he also had success in various racing categories. He was never awarded an F1 championship; however, that does not detract from its performance over several decades. In 2018, Moss talked about the 1955 Mille Miglia. More than 50 years after that race, Mercedes and McLaren paid tribute to Moss’s victory.

The Mercedes SLR McLaren Stirling Moss was presented in 2009 and is the most extreme version of the SLR from Mercedes and McLaren. Earlier they made a 722 Edition together, which also refers to the victory of Moss and navigator Jenkinson in Italy. Unlike the 722, the SLR Stirling Moss has no roof, because Moss didn’t have one in ’55 either.

Mercedes and McLaren did their best to keep the weight of the SLR as low as possible. The decision to omit the roof obviously helps with that, but a carbon fiber body, an aerodynamics package for the floor and the removal of the windshield were also considered. All told, the SLR Stirling Moss should be 200 pounds lighter than a standard SLR.

Specifications of the Mercedes SLR McLaren Stirling Moss

Mercedes and McLaren decided to make 75 units, one of which is now for sale. And not just any. This SLR Stirling Moss is still with its first owner, who drove it less than 150 kilometers in all those years. The 5.5-liter AMG V8 produces 650 hp, the top speed of the car is 354 km / h and it goes from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.5 seconds.

The part of the interior that is left is covered with black and red leather and red stitching. The center console is largely made of carbon fiber and the signature of Stirling Moss can be found near the gear lever. The special car will go under the hammer on February 1 during a RM Sotheby’s auction in Paris. The auction house expects to collect between 3 and 4 million euros for the McMerc SLR Stirling Moss.