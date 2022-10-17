This Mercedes EQE SUV is the opposite of a G-class

Screaming, square and thirsty – everything the Mercedes G-Class is, this new Mercedes EQE SUV is not. Almost everything, because both models are a bit on the heavy side and they come as AMG. As expected, the EQE SUV comes in just below the EQS SUV in terms of size and price and you can see it as the high EQE (without SUV addition).

The Mercedes EQE SUV comes as rear-wheel drive 350+ and as four-wheel drive 350 4Matic and 500 4Matic. The four-wheel drive units have two electric motors, one per axle. The first two have 292 horsepower and the last 408 horsepower. Then there are the Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV 43 and 53. These have 476 and 687 hp respectively.

Range Mercedes EQE SUV

The least powerful rear-wheel drive version, the EQE SUV 350, is the furthest with a range of up to 590 kilometers. With the 350 4Matic there is 40 kilometers off and with the 500 another about 10 kilometers. With the AMGs, the range is about 480 kilometers, although you will never save that if you also use it as an AMG.

The 0-100 time of the most powerful Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV 53 is 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 240 km/h. That is if you take the AMG Dynamic Plus package. Otherwise it is a little slower in both cases. The 0-100 time of the EQE SUV 43 is 4.3 seconds. The sprint times of the other versions have not yet been communicated.

What is the difference with the EQS SUV?

It’s slightly smaller, of course (the wheelbase has been reduced by 9 centimeters), but most importantly, the EQE SUV doesn’t offer a seven-seat option, which is the case with the EQS. Compared to the sedan-EQE, you miss about 70 kilometers of range due to the higher shape and the extra weight. You do have more headroom in the back.

The enormous Hyperscreen that the Mercedes EQS introduced can also be ordered optionally with the Mercedes EQE SUV. Hereby the entire dashboard (to see) becomes one big screen. If you do not check the option, you will simply get two screens. Other options such as steered rear wheels can also be ordered.

Price Mercedes EQE SUV

The price of the Mercedes EQE SUV is not yet known. In the case of the EQS Limousine, the EQS SUV costs about 10,000 euros more. That would mean that you have to take into account a price of more than 80,000 euros for this EQE SUV, but we hear that automatically.