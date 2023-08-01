Turboless V8, homologation special and carbon fiber accessories. All terms that make us very happy. And they all come back in the creation you see above. Behold: the Mercedes CLK LM. And indeed, LM stands for Le Mans. This racer took part in the world’s most famous 24-hour race in 1998. Now the CLK LM has been transformed into a street car and is for sale.

The LM is the successor to the CLK GTR, the equally insane racer with V12. Unlike its predecessor, the CLK LM gets a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine. The same engine was also used in the great Sauber-Mercedes C9. The power was around 600 hp. To allow the CLK LM to participate in Le Mans, Mercedes built two Street versionand of the racer. The car in the photos is therefore not one of them.

The Mercedes CLK LM at Le Mans

This Mercedes CLK LM is one of the two LMs that raced on the Circuit de la Sarthe. The No. 35 car was driven by Bernd Schneider, Mark Webber and Klaus Ludwig and was on pole. The other CLK took third place in qualifying. The race unfortunately went less smoothly. The bottom line is that both cars retired with problems with the oil pump for the power steering.

The Mercedes CLK LM at work during a race in Dijon for the FIA ​​GT Championship | Photo: © Mercedes

After his racing career, this Mercedes CLK LM moved to Japan, where a collector added it to his private collection. It then ended up with a French collector before being bought by its current owner in 2017.

How was this Mercedes CLK LM made street legal?

Since 2021, hard work has been done to make the CLK LM street legal. The Merc received a new gas tank and fuel pumps, all four carbon-ceramic brake discs were replaced, the fire extinguisher was replaced and the suspension was updated. The race car has also been raised a bit because of all the nasty things you encounter on public roads, such as thresholds and manhole covers.

And now the street-legal Mercedes CLK LM can go to a new owner. The car is for sale at London Joe Macari Performance Cars. It is not known what the dealer wants for the converted Le Mans racer, but there are plenty of indications that it will be a mountain of British pounds. Like its racing history, the street-legal conversion and the fact that this is one of only four CLK LMs still in existence.