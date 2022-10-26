Meet the Mercedes-AMG C 63 SE Performance F1 Edition.

The new Mercedes-AMG C 63 is faster than ever, but saying you drive a four-cylinder hybrid does less well at parties than saying you drive a V8. What is nice for birthdays: you can say that there is Formula 1 technology in your car.

That is of course partly a marketing talk from Mercedes, but F1 know-how has indeed been used for the interaction between combustion engine, electric motor and battery. This is reflected in the electrically assisted turbo, which ensures that a turbo lag is a thing of the past.

If there is a link to Formula 1, you naturally want to get the most out of it as a manufacturer. That is why Mercedes now comes with a special F1 Edition. This car is called the Mercedes-AMG C 63 SE Performance F1 Edition in full. As if the name wasn’t long enough.

You may now have a déjà vu, because earlier there was already an F1 Edition based on the AMG GT 4-Door. By the way, it had an even longer name: Mercedes-AMG GT 63 SE Performance F1 Edition. And then Mercedes has omitted 4-Door from the name.

Well, the C 63 now gets the same livery. It consists of a color gradient from light gray to black, with red accents. Strangely enough, this color scheme is nowhere to be found in Formula 1, so the link with F1 is not very clear.

The interior has also been brightened up with red accents and F1 logos on the floor mats. Furthermore, the car is equipped with all kinds of things that you can also order on any other C 63. So it’s not all that exciting.

You don’t have to buy the Mercedes-AMG C 63 SE Performance F1 Edition as an investment either, because the car is simply available indefinitely for a year. This limited edition is therefore only limited in time. So you cannot say that you have one of so many copies. That’s a bit of a shame, because that’s exactly what you want when you buy a limited edition.

This article This Mercedes-AMG C 63 has even more F1 influences appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

