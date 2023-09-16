Trump praised Putin’s reaction to his plans to resolve the conflict in Ukraine

Former US President Donald Trump, in an interview with NBC News, positively assessed the reaction of Russian leader Vladimir Putin to his plans to resolve the conflict in Ukraine within 24 hours.

I like that he said that because it means I’m saying the right things. Donald Trump former US President

The politician did not reveal details of how he could resolve the situation in 24 hours, being the head of the American state, but emphasized that he knew exactly what to do. Trump said that he would achieve negotiations between Moscow and Kiev and the conclusion of a deal.

President Vladimir Putin said during the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum that the Russian side welcomes Trump’s words about his determination to end the Ukrainian conflict in a few days.

The head of state also called the words about the former US President’s ties with Russia nonsense and “bullshit.”

Trump’s statements about the ability to end the Ukrainian conflict in 24 hours

In July, former US President Donald Trump, in an interview with Fox News, promised to end the conflict in Ukraine in 24 hours if elected in the presidential elections. He noted that he would be able to convince Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and Russian leader Vladimir Putin to begin negotiations.

I know Zelensky very well, and I know Putin very well, even better. And I had a good relationship with both of them, very good. I would tell Zelensky: “Enough. You have to make a deal” Donald Trump former US President

According to Trump, in this case the conflict in Ukraine would end within 24 hours. He said that he would find arguments for Putin to sit down at the negotiating table.

In May, the former US President already promised to end the conflict in Ukraine in 24 hours. In turn, Zelensky said that he doubts the politician’s ability to solve the problem through negotiations.

Trump called for “saving the USA from fascists”

Donald Trump expressed the opinion that the United States is ruled by fascist tyrants and called for America to be saved from them.

In a year, you will vote in the most important election of your life. This election will determine whether America will be ruled by Marxist, Fascist, and Communist tyrants Donald Trump former US President

According to the politician, the United States is now ruled by the administration of “corrupt Joe Biden.” He added that he had never seen anything like it.

Trump has repeatedly criticized his successor as president. On September 13, he said that Biden had given his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin reasons to criticize the country.

At the end of August, the former head of the White House said that the current American administration, which employs “fascist bandits,” is turning the state into a banana republic. According to the politician, the country’s President Joe Biden is “lacking in mind.”

Trump also announced the inability of the current head of the country, Joe Biden, to contribute to ending the Ukrainian conflict.