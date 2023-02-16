McLaren fans with GT3 racing ambitions are rubbing their hands today. The brand unveils the McLaren 720S GT3 Evo, a development of the previous 720S GT3 racer. Did you already have that last one in a warehouse somewhere? Then McLaren can upgrade your car to the Evo level for you. The racer is of course not allowed on public roads.

McLaren is making a lot of changes, but not to the engine. That remains the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 found in the 720S GT3. McLaren does not say what the power of the eight-cylinder is exactly. At least it will be less than the 720S has for the street. It has 720 hp and 770 Nm.

Why does the race car have less power than the road car?

Simple: because of the rules. In GT3 championships there is a maximum number of horsepower you can drive. The rules are different per championship, but usually the limit is between 500 and 600 hp. A shame, but the teams are used to it.

Modifications to the McLaren 720S GT3 racer

So what will change in the GT3? Including the front bumper and splitter. The bumper is now made so that it can be screwed on and off more easily. The bonnet has also been changed for better cooling and the lamps are different for better visibility in the dark. The rear wing is easier to adjust and should produce more downforce by itself.

McLaren has also done a lot of work on the suspension. The 720S GT3 Evo features new Öhlins adjustable dampers and new wishbone trailing arms that should reduce tire wear over the previous 720S GT3. What you pay for the upgrade, or for an entire McLaren 720S GT3 Evo, is unknown. The previous GT3 went for 440,000 pounds, which is almost 500,000 euros.