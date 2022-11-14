It is better to work together than against each other. Tuners Genius Minds of Kyza, Live to Offend and Gooichi Motos thought so too. They came together to this creation: a Mazda RX-7 with a Mercedes V12 engine. Indeed, the same M120 engine that is also in the Pagani Zonda. And we all know how that great twelve-cylinder can sound.

This project starts with another car, strangely enough. A customer with a Mercedes V12 wants to make his engine sound like an F1 car. Before that, the tuners started working with the exhaust manifold; by making each pipe of the exhaust manifold the same length, you can give the V12 the unique sound. You can do this, for example, with old S-classes with the same engine.

The tuners buy an extra engine for this project to fabricate the exhaust manifold outside the car. This again saves lifting a V12 from a car. But what do you do with the leftover V12 when the work is done? Right, you put that in a Mazda RX-7. Although the original Wankel engine is small in size, there is enough space in the engine compartment to accommodate the twelve-cylinder.

Why the RX-7?

Normally a lot of people get mad when you pluck the Wankel engine out of an RX-7, but in this case we think even the biggest purists will appreciate this project. The tuners don’t know exactly how much power their replica Zonda engine produces, but they estimate it at about 850 to 1,000 horsepower.

What they do know is that the V12 revs more than the one in the Zonda. The Pagani ran at 8,500 rpm, this creation reaches 9,000 rpm. The tuners are also planning to put the V12 in a BMW Z4. We are eagerly looking forward to that.