It might have been the evil twin of the strange van Dumb and Dumber – with a little imagination, this vehicle looks like an angry dog. You are looking at the Volkswagen 9.150 ECE, an armored vehicle that appeared on the Brazilian market in 2008. So you will not encounter the car very quickly here.

It must be one of the ugliest Volkswagens ever, but also one of the roughest. Even the Touareg lets a fearful wind fly from this. A 4.75-liter diesel engine provides the drive. The four-cylinder produces a very humble 150 hp, but at the same time 550 Nm. The driver is even allowed to switch with five gears.

It seems that the armored Volkswagen 9.150 ECE is no longer in production, although we must admit that our Portuguese is no longer what it once was. We wouldn’t know why, but if you would like such a thing, you should look up the Brazilian Marketplace and scour it. Nice as a food truck in the lesser neighborhoods of the Netherlands.