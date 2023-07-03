Car enthusiasts know that if you want to do a hobby well, you have to dig deep into your pockets. Lego hobbyists can also talk about this. A Lego set with which you can impress friends, family and your crush (doubtful case) can easily cost a few hundred euros. This Liebherr crane takes the cake: it is the most expensive set of Lego Technic.

‘Really big’, is how Lego’s product description of this crane begins. That’s right. The structure is 99 centimeters high, 110 centimeters long and 28 centimeters wide. The crane is a scale model about 1 in 10 of the Liebherr LR 13000, one of the strongest cranes in the world. The real crane can carry 3,000 kilotons, or 3 million kilos. The Lego crane a little less, we think.

The most expensive set of Lego Technic has all kinds of mechanical parts that can move. That means a rotatable platform, a winch and load detection and a movable boom. There are also 24 counterweights that together weigh about 900 grams. You control the crane via an app on your smartphone. You can also find information about the crane there.

The price of the most expensive set of Lego Technic

The Liebherr crane from Lego Tech costs in Europe 679.99 euros. For that price you still have to score twelve AA batteries that power the six motors. Incidentally, it is not the most expensive Lego set. The most expensive set you can buy right now is the Millennium Falcon out Star Wars. For this you need to transfer 849.99 euros. Now explain to your partner that it is not a toy, but an investment.