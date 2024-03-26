At the Top Gear editorial team we like a pun every now and then, but with an abundance of puns and other jokes the fun stops at some point. Maserati clearly doesn't know when to stop laughing. This above is the Maserati MCXtrema, which customers of the MCXperience program put together at MCXlusiva with a special 'Beastpoke' variant as an option. Ha ha ha…

We have previously seen the MCXtrema in prototype form with the name Project24. Then the car brand promised that the racing version of the MC20 would have no less than 740 hp. In the end there were 730. Still more than enough and the fact that the MCXtrema is almost indistinguishable from its concept version makes up for a lot.

Specifications of the Maserati MCXtrema

The track car is an MC20 underneath and uses the same 3.0-liter 'Nettuno' V6 with two turbos. With a power of 730 hp, the racing car is exactly 100 hp stronger than the standard MC20. What the extra power (and probably extra downforce) does with the sprint speed and top speed of the Maserati, we don't know.

We also don't know what the 62 customers of the MCXtrema pay for this circuit party. Maserati does promise buyers an 'unprecedented experience'. From the start of the construction of the Maserati, customers have been able to watch production and make adjustments. The car must be as customized as possible, although we dare to doubt its effect.

The MCXtrema is so tailor-made

It sounds like a well-known saying: 'You can buy it in any color, as long as it is black'. Customers can choose from three variants, 'each with its own identity'. The versions are called Tech Beast, Corse and Speed ​​Beast. In addition, buyers can choose from two colors for the wheels and three types of seats. Then there's the aforementioned 'Beastpoke' variant where customers can choose their 'own number to add to the paint scheme and also choose the color of the grip areas on the steering wheel'.

What is less 'unprecedented' about the program are the extras that come with purchasing an MCXtrema. After the purchase, buyers become part of the MCXperience program. Every now and then this group of people comes together with Maserati drivers and technicians at a circuit to unleash the MCXtrema. Sounds a lot like the Corse Clienti program of the neighbors in Maranello.