So this is apparently what happens when Mansory proceeds subtly. The infamous German tuner unveils a series of modifications to the Ferrari F8 Spider, describing it as a ‘soft kit’. Something that makes for a ‘more elegant look’ than the heavily ferocious F8KK that we’ve just pictured below for convenience. Prepare your eyes if you dare to scroll further.

The soft kit of the Mansory F8 Spider consists of a large load of carbon fiber parts. Some may even have some impact on aerodynamics. According to the company, they are easy to install and versions are available for both the F8 Tributo coupe and this Spider.

More power for the Mansory F8 Spider

This tasteful(?) approach also comes with a new set of Mansory rims and offers you the option of two different power upgrades. With a simple software intervention, the power can be boosted to 780 hp. If you let the tuner go wild on the turbos and the exhaust system, then a terrifying 880 hp is possible.

For the prices of the soft kit that turns your Ferrari into a Mansory F8 Spider, you will have to call the tuner. We dare not.

The Mansory F8KK, if you dare…