Jordi Rocathe famous Catalan paster, has appeared Monday in the La Revuelta program. The chef is also an entire international reference in his field and, together with his brothers, he has one of the best restaurants in the world, an aspect of which he spoken with David Broncano. Likewise, the condition that for years affected his voice: cervical dystonia.

What is and what are its causes?

As explained by the MSD manual, cervical dystonia is a neurological disorder that It affects the neck muscles and that causes long -term contractions or intermittent periodic spasms. Its cause is usually unknown, and the diagnosis is made based on symptoms and physical examination.

As detailed The University Clinic of Navarrain children the problems that appear in their voice usually have their genesis in congenital malformations or viral infections (for example, laryngeal papillomas), in adults they are usually the result of vocal hyperfunction or neurological disorders (such as cervical dysphonia, Parkinson’s Parkinson or Miasthenia Gravis.

Finally, in certain cases character dysphonies may appear endocrinologicalas by myxedema of hypothyroidism or by changes during menopause.

To correctly identify the problem, it is necessary to perform a physiological exploration of the vocal strings and the larynx. When the patient is smoker, it should also be noted that this method can reveal the existence of a larynx tumor or the vocal strings.





How is it?

Anyway, as is logical the treatment in all cases will depend on the ultimate cause of the problem. Even so, it must be noted that in most dysphonies They can be treated with voice and with the modification of some bad habits in the use of voice.

In cases where The origin be infectious It may be necessary to administer anti -inflammatory drugs; In case of nodules and edema, even micro -surgical removal and phoniatric rehabilitation may even need.

Particularly in the case of cervical dystonia, the approach can include physical therapies (such as physiotherapy or massages), the botulinum toxin injectionthe use of some oral drugs (such as anticholinergics, benzodiazepines, baclophen or carbamacepine) or, in particularly serious cases, certain surgical procedures.





