This City is a calamity and Liverpool, like Madrid, was responsible for reminding it. With his first victory in the Etihad in the League since 2015 the team grid It puts the direct towards the title and already has eleven income points on Arsenal, although with one more party. Far, at twenty points, the City is left, fourth but tied with the fifth, the Newcastle, and with the classification for the compromised Champions.

Logical consequence of an infinite fall, with the eighth defeat in the Premier and with the same feeling of impotence as in the Bernabéu. Liverpool was not required to the limit and imposed itself as who does not want the thing. What sadness transmits the whole of an unrecognizable guard for its lack of solutions.

Everything was already resolved in the first part. Was Manchester City a bad encounter? Not especially. Was Liverpool playing a brilliant game? Neither. And yet, on the way to the rest of Guardiola and Slot, they represented two very different worlds. Sunk, depressed and denied the current Premier champion. Solid, sure, convinced that if there is no earthquake will happen on the throne.

He did not need to elaborate a piece of goldsmiths the Liverpool to leave for pause with a 0-2 that hit the chin of itself, Manchester City itself. A couple of combinations between the Hungarian Szoboszlai and the great Mo Salah were enough for the leader to proper two mandobles to a rival with the glass jaw and to which everything comes upside down.

Salah made a great match, opened the scoring and provided the assistance of the second ‘Red’

In 0-1 (14) Szoboszlai extended a corner to the first stick for Salah to emboca from the penalty point easily and with the collaboration of Aké, which diverted the auction. Salah number 25 goal in the Premier. In 0-2 (37) the Egyptian served the Hungarian to beat Chut Raso to Ederson, that nothing could do.

The Liverpool, pragmatic, did not work in an avalanche plan. It was limited to containing the harmless attempts of the City and select their attacks surgically. Guardiola desperately, between constant gestures and instructions. No result. Pep made the decision to rejuvenate the eleven with respect to the Bernabéu disaster. They paid the broken dishes with justice veterans such as Bernardo Silva and Gündogan, which were little less than two pasmarotes in Madrid. He also accompanied them on the bench Ruben days. Instead, the one who entered was Bruyne, which showed that his level has dropped several bodies. It is a shame but the Belgian is to put his hand in a league like the Saudi and nothing else. Better was another of the novelties, Doku, who barely plays lately. The end tried against Alexander-Arnold although it is true that after the first feint or dribble the lights are usually turned off. The other band was occupied by a discontinuous Savinho. Two lazy chuts of Foden and another Soft Marmush were the only city baggage in the first half.

In Etihad, melancholy ran like gunpowder and more without the Håland contest, outside the call for knee injury that already prevented him from playing in Chamartín.

For the umpteenth time this campaign the City had to row against countercurrent. Precisely the week that his coach had said that a cycle change proceeds and that his team does not currently have a competitive rhythm to crazy according to which rivals.

Guardiola laid several heavyweights but his relay did not serve anything

There was no way to trocar the movie. The Liverpool bordered the third with a goal canceled by millimeters to Curtis Jones and with a trallazo by Luis Díaz. It was as if two fighters of different weighing face each other. One soft and the other, resounding. Like most of the season.