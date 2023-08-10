In these days the story of Pedro Franco has gone viral and is making the rounds of the web. Pedro has entered the Guiness World Record since he was considered the man fattest in the world. Today, however, his physical appearance has completely changed. In fact, the boy underwent surgery that allowed him to lose 300 kilos and is today unrecognizable.

Pedro Franco he is a 40-year-old man who has lived through difficult times throughout his life. Due to the excessive weight of him, which he hovered around 600 kiloshe was unable to move. To move from one place to another, the man needed the presence of eight people. Furthermore, he was forced to wear a diaper because he was unable to go to the bathroom on his own due to his condition.

Due to the dramatic conditions he was in, the 40-year-old decided to give one breakthrough to his life. Pedro moved to a clinic in Guadalajara, about 160 kilometers from his home, where he began the journey that allowed him to positively change his life.

The story of Pedro Franco, who entered the Guiness World Record after being considered the fattest man in the world

The problems of obesity by Pedro Franco began when he was just a child and over the years have caused him several health problems. It all starts with the loss of his parents, an event that put him to the test. The man was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, hypertension and thyroid dysfunction.

After undergoing surgery today Pedro is definitely a new man. Thanks to surgery, in fact, the man was able to positively change his lifestyle. Pedro, in fact, is able to get up and walk independently.