As often happens with great ideas, the luxury perfumery firm Kilian Paris could have been left in the inkwell. It happened 15 years ago, when Kilian Hennessy (Paris, 50 years old), who had been working in the sector for a decade as creative director of fragrances for firms such as Giorgio Armani or Alexander McQueen, planned to change the third. “I started in this industry in the mid-1990s. The previous decade, from 1985 to 1995, had been a glorious time for the world of perfumery, with major perfumes and fantastic creativity. However, from 1995 to 2005 almost nothing happened. It was as if perfumery had died. And of course I was bored. I hadn’t come to this industry for that.”

Coming from a family tied to the world’s most famous cognac cellars, Hennessy looked for an alternative. An adviser advised her to switch to fashion, so she made appointments with top creative directors. And one day, having dinner in a restaurant, he had an unexpected encounter. In the same building there was a small museum dedicated to exhibiting historical perfume bottles, mainly from the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the first golden age of creative perfumery.

“I went in to take a look and I spent two hours there, enraptured by the craftsmanship, the beauty, the luxury of those perfumes from the time of our grandparents. I was fascinated by the names, the designs, the colors, the satin-lined boxes. My head exploded. And when I left the museum, I thought why couldn’t I offer that level of luxury, fun, seduction and attention to detail again, but with the codes of the 21st century. The next day I tendered my resignation, canceled my meetings and started with Kilian Paris. It was a one night decision.”

Kologne by Kilian, the new perfume by Kilian Hennesy.

Fifteen years later, that enthusiasm is still intact. As he explains Kologne, its new release – a sumptuous, festive summer cologne subtitled “protective shield” – goes over the details of the deep blue bottle. “I like the idea of ​​creating beautiful objects that people want to keep,” he notes. “The metal details are real metal. The names are engraved, and the white color of the letters is enamel applied manually with a syringe. The side of the jars is matte and carved, while the front and back are shiny. My goal is for customers to understand that these jars are worth filling and keeping for a lifetime, just like our grandparents did.”

His vision may sound romantic, but the public has proven him right. When he launched the brand, he decided to have a blast. It dispensed with intermediaries and a gradual entry into the points of sale: it appeared in New York department stores with its perfumes and hired its own counter, quite a daring for a new and unknown firm. However, the day he presented his fragrances to a group of specialists, the spark arose: in two hours they sold out all the units he had brought with him.

The fault was the bottles and, above all, the formulas. straight to heaven, one of those foundational perfumes, has an extraordinarily short list of ingredients, only 12 ingredients. Kilian Hennessy works with materials like a film director with his actors: choosing only those that work best in each case, and giving each one their place. The same thing happens with perfumers. His collections, which include liqueur-inspired fragrances—for example, L’Heure Vertean astonishing interpretation of absinthe–, in flowers or woods, are conceived as exercises in lasting style.

“More and more people have a perfume wardrobe,” explains Hennessy, who highlights another growing trend: sustainability. Like everything else, Hennessy takes it to the extreme, from the origin of some of the raw materials to the manufacturing process of the bottles and packaging, entirely in France with European suppliers. Her lipsticks, with which she has debuted in cosmetics, are also refillable. Since 2016, she has been endorsed by the luxury perfumery giant, Estée Lauder. “It has gone very fast. This October we turn 15 years old. I am very happy with how it has grown. But it can still grow more.” Until where? “There is not limit”.

You can follow ICON at Facebook, Twitter, Instagramor subscribe here to the newsletter.