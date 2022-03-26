US President Joe Biden said on Saturday that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”. This is the first time Washington has called for a change of government in Russia due to the war in Ukraine. “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” Biden said at the end of his speech at the Royal Palace in Warsaw, Poland, where a few hundred people gathered.

The US president even called the conflict a “strategic failure for Russia” in that first month, recalling that “the ruble has been reduced to rubble”. Biden also warned Putin that there will be consequences if his troops enter NATO territory.

“Don’t even think about moving an inch into NATO territory,” Biden warned on Saturday, stressing that the US has a “sacred” duty to defend “every inch” of Alliance territory. Poland shares a border with Ukraine, is a member of NATO and fears that the war in Ukraine will spread to its territory.

In his speech, the American president also acknowledged that the war in Ukraine will not last just a few more days or months and urged the West to arm itself with “courage” for a long conflict. “In this battle, we must keep our eyes open: this battle will not be won in days and months. We must arm ourselves with courage for the long struggle ahead,” he declared.

Throughout his speech, Biden wanted to make clear the seriousness of the conflict and linked its outcome to the future of democracy and the global liberal order, established after the end of World War II, to create international norms that would prevent another major conflict.

Biden also accused Putin of having “strangled” democracy inside and outside Russia’s borders and considered that the “battle for democracy” did not end with the Cold War. “All democracies in the world have a responsibility to help, all of them,” she emphasized.

The American ruler also addressed the Ukrainian people to reinforce the “same message” that he had already passed on this Saturday to the Ukrainian ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense, Dmytro Kuleba and Oleksii Reznikov, both in the audience. “We are with you!”, proclaimed the American president, who provoked applause from those present at several moments of the speech.

The White House described the occasion as a “big speech”. Among those present were the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, as well as refugees and Ukrainians residing in Poland. At the end of the speech, when Biden had left, several participants shouted “Guns for Ukraine!” and “Close the sky!”, in reference to the creation of a no-fly zone to intensify the Ukrainian defense against Russian troops.

Also on Saturday, Biden visited the National Stadium in Warsaw, converted into a refugee center to house some of the more than 2.17 million people who have fled Ukraine for Poland since the start of the war. Asked by the press about his reaction to seeing the suffering of refugees, Biden replied that Vladimir Putin “is a butcher”.

The speech in Warsaw ends the US president’s trip to Europe, which began on Wednesday (23). Biden also visited the US military near the Ukrainian border and attended three summits in Brussels – NATO, the G7 and the European Union, all focused on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russian answer

The Kremlin responded that the US president’s insults reduced the possibility of improving relations between Washington and Moscow. “A leader must remain calm,” Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the official TASS news agency.