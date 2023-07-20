The upgrade that all Formula 1 fans have been eagerly awaiting for months is finally here. Red Bull’s new sidepods. And so Max Verstappen becomes world champion even earlier.

the 2023 Formula 1 season is one of little excitement. At least, if you look all the way up front. Max Verstappen drives at the front and if he doesn’t drive at the front, he will do so after a few laps. The very best car in combination with the very best driver is a deadly combination.

But at Red Bull they find the RB19 probably not fast enough. Because instead of putting all their energy into next year’s car, they will come up with a major upgrade this coming weekend in Hungary.

And with that, Max Verstappen becomes world champion even sooner…

Max Verstappen gets new sidepods

But what exactly is different about the refreshed version of the RB19? Well, the sidepods are different. They have become narrower, in height that is. As a result, less cooling air enters, but that does not seem to be a problem. But it immediately improves aerodynamics.

Like everything Adrian Newey does, this change will result in an optimal result. And with that, Max Verstappen will become world champion even faster.

And with a bit of luck, Sergio Perez will now also make it to Q3, so that Red Bull can collect the full blow of points at the end of Sunday. You give it to those guys right?

They’re already having such a hard time.

