With the M3 GTS Touring you have everything you could wish for from a real ///M product.

After generations of coupes, sedans and convertibles, BMW realized that a BMW M3 Touring could be a good business case. That’s the advantage. Disadvantage: the BMW M3 Touring is only available with that controversial nose. And despite the fact that it really is a great car, it is slightly less classic ‘M’ than before.

A naturally aspirated engine and rear-wheel drive is actually what you want in a real M. Expensive horsepower. An acoustic band is so much more impressive than a DJ who turns up his EDM hit a little louder.

Since BMW did not make this themselves, you will really have to do it yourself. That’s exactly what PSI has done here. PSI stands for Precision Sport Industries. That is a tuner from Florida who does not turn his hand to the more extensive projects. In this case they were guided by the BMW M3 GTS.

BMW M3 GTS Touring

It’s not like they sacrificed a BMW M3 GTS to make this cool M3 GTS Touring. The E91 started life as the BMW 328i. That is somewhat what we know as the 325i, but with an N52 engine and 234 hp instead of the N53 with 218 hp. Just like the M3 GTS, the paint color is bright orange, Fire Orange. Not chic and certainly not timeless, but it does stand out, especially in the drizzly weather you can see outside.

The engine is not from the GTS, but it looks like it. Thanks to a ‘stroker kit’, the stroke volume has increased from 4.0 to 4.6 liters. The result? This M3 GTS now has 516 naturally aspirated horses under the hood. This makes it undoubtedly slower than the current M3 with 510 turbo horsepower. But it’s probably not more fun.

Good brakes

Furthermore, this M3 GTS Touring is equipped with a Bilstein coilover set, StopTech brakes (the standard M3 brakes are worthless) and a limited-slip differential and DCT gearbox with 3.15 final reduction. In terms of visual adornment, it is limited to an Alpha N front lip, 3D Design rear spoiler and stickers.

Look, you can see that that’s not a real GTS: it doesn’t have cup holders. All E91s in the US do have cup holders.

The wheels are the BBS E88, classic racing rims that actually look good on any car. No, we are not paid by BBS to write this, but we should of course. Maybe then they will go bankrupt less often (although the E88 is made by BBS Motorsport, which is owned by BBS Japan, and not the bankrupt BBS Manufaktur GmbH).

Interested? Then send an email to PSI in Orlando. This car is clearly a ‘one-off’, but it shows what they are capable of. A whole lot!

This article This M3 GTS Touring is heavenly perfection first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#GTS #Touring #heavenly #perfection